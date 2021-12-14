Brokerages Set Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

