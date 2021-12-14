Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $426.57

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $429.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,246. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

