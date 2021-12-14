Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) PT at GBX 1,498.75

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,498.75 ($19.81).

Several research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.47) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.70) to GBX 1,635 ($21.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.39) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

STJ traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,592 ($21.04). The stock had a trading volume of 190,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,866. The firm has a market cap of £8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 42.31. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,697 ($22.43). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,539.02.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

