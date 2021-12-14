Brokerages Set Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Price Target at $71.73

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

