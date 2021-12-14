Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $139.57

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 864,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,231. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

