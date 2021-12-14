Brokers Set Expectations for Transat A.T. Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million.

TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. The company has a market cap of C$160.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

