Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at $3,514,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

