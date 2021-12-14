Burberry Group plc (BRBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,755.50 ($23.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,878.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,976.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.96).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.89).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.