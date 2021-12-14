Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,175.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($28.75).

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BRBY stock traded down GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,742 ($23.02). 1,548,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,705. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,878.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,976.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

