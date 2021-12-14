Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.38 ($0.06), with a volume of 218037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £19.86 million and a P/E ratio of -43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.46.

Get Byotrol alerts:

In other news, insider David Thomas Traynor purchased 244,155 shares of Byotrol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,766.20 ($12,906.30).

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through Professional and Consumer segments. The company offers hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, surface sanitizers, medical device cleaning, and disinfection products; and disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.