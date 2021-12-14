BZEdge Price Up 33% Over Last Week (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $384,386.28 and $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.58 or 0.07927869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.35 or 1.00225523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00075697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002615 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

