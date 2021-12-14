C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading Down 8.3%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares were down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $542,542.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $5,510,840. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

