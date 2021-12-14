CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the November 15th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,052. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

