Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

NUE opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

