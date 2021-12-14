Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 12,441 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after acquiring an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 457,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 529,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.