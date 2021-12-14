Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 5,447 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.89 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.