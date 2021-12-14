Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 203,852 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

