Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 7,717 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after purchasing an additional 515,924 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 499,270 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

