Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.59.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

