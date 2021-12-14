Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC).

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.