Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

