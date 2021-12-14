Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Camden National worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 97,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

CAC stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

