Canaccord Genuity Raises Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target to 200.00

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Tuesday. 1,463,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

