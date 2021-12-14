Canaccord Genuity Raises Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target to 200.00

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from 170.00 to 200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTHRF remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Tuesday. 1,463,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,044. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Pantheon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $5.21.
About Pantheon Resources
