Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Tungsten (LON:TUNG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 57 ($0.75) price objective on the stock.

TUNG stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.38) on Monday. Tungsten has a 52-week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Get Tungsten alerts:

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.