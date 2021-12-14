Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 117,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,643,950 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $70.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after purchasing an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 283,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

