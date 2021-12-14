Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CANO. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 126,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

