Capita (LON:CPI) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.73) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.80).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 37.78 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The stock has a market cap of £636.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.76. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.74).

In other news, insider Ian Powell bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,377.43). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,724.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

