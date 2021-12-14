Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Up 2,220.0% in November

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 2,220.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAPC opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of -1.88. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 93.03% and a negative net margin of 74.67%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

