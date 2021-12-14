Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will report $62.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $66.30 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $64.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $270.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.20 million to $274.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.50 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSII. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

CSII stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 415,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.28 million, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

