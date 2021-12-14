CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,807 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,014.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,275 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

