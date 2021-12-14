Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 1,662 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

