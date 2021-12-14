Carret Asset Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.00 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

