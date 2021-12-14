Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.12.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

