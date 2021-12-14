Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.