Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 876,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.16. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

