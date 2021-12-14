Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.25 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

