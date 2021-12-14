CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 92.1% in November

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,956,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBDD traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,886,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,465,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.