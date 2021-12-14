CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 296 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.99 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

