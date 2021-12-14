Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.85.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $79.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.