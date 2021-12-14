CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $82,395,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

