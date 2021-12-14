Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 20,527 shares.The stock last traded at $41.20 and had previously closed at $41.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Central Securities by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Securities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

