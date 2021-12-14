Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Down to $57.97

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.97, but opened at $45.15. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 786 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $677.58 million, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 598.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

