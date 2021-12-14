Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Trading Up 64.7%

Shares of Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) were up 64.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 9,571,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average daily volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.