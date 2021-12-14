Cerity Partners LLC Buys 238 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

EA stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

