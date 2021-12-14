Cerity Partners LLC Has $289,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

VMC opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.63. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

