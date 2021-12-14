Cerity Partners LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.95.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $403.75 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.31 and a 200-day moving average of $402.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

