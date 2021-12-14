Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $209.01 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $213.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.