Cerity Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.61. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $276.51 and a one year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

