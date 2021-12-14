Cerity Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,757,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 625.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 519,826 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 386.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after acquiring an additional 387,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

