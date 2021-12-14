Chainswap (ASAP) Market Cap Reaches $2.05 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $6,465.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00200396 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

ASAP is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,780,688 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

